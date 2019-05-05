B-town celebs urge fans to donate for cyclone-hit Odisha

After the violent Cyclone, Fani wreaked havoc in Odisha on Friday, Bollywood celebrities have stepped in to their fans to donate for the affected state.

With a wind speed touching nearly 200 kmph, Fani created destruction in the state after which relief and rescue operations have begun on a massive scale. Adding to raise the awareness of people, B-town has come out in support of Odisha and is asking their fan base to donate for Odisha.

Rajkumar Rao took to his handle and wrote, "Donate as much guys. Let's help rebuild Odisha after Cyclone Fani."

Junior Bachchan, also tweeted, "For all of you who want to contribute and help Odisha Let's do whatever we can to help!"

Tiger Shroff took to his story and shared an image.

Disha Patani also posted the same picture, urging fans to stand with the cyclone-hit state.

also posted an image on his story which read, "Cyclone FANI has damaged our state, not our spirit. Let Us Rebuild Odisha together."

Veteran actor, Boman Irani, who extended his prayers and wishes, tweeted, "Prayers for all in Orissa, Bhopal, and as the #CycloneFani approaches. Stay Safe and Strong."

Bollywood celebrities like Madhuri Dixit Nene, Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar, Sidharth Malhotra, also prayed and wished for those stuck in the cyclone-hit areas.

Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel had announced financial assistance of Rs. 11 crore for Odisha while Naveen Patnaik, Odisha CM announced a surplus supply of and monetary assistance.

The intense cyclone, uprooted trees, blocked roads and left at least three people dead injuring over 160.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)