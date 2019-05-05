BTS kicks off their global tour

group kick-started their global stadium tour 'Love Yourself

The septet performed their first song 'Dionysus' all dressed in white. The stage was given a resplendent look with two giant panther statues on the sides, reported Variety.

"Since it's a worldwide stadium tour, I think we [should] do something [with] bigger skills. We should [have] new details for the new tour," RM told radio.com, cited by Variety.

The concert was marked with a slew of surprises as Jungkook, a member of the group, flew above the audience and sang 'Euphoria'. Jimin sang 'Serendipity' from inside a transparent bubble.

also had a very special fan in the 60,000 audiences witnessing the concert, Jonas kept sharing clips from the concert on his stories.

"Yesterday I was nervous. This morning I was nervous. Now I am happy," said V, as the septet neared the end of the performance.

RM said, "This is the most important night of my life. ... Many years later, I'll definitely think about this night."

The Rose Bowl global tour comes after the group dropped their album 'Map of the Soul: Persona' on April 12, which became the third album to hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart in just 11 months.

The group will next perform at Chicago's Soldier Field, Stadium and

BTS bagged two awards at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards- Top Duo/Group and Best on May 1.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)