B-Town celebs wish fans Happy Baisakhi

On the occasion of Baisakhi on Sunday, B-town celebrities extended their wishes to fans on social media.
Actor Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter account and posted a series of photos and wrote: "Happy Baisakhi .. Baisakhi diyaan lakh lakh vadhayiyaan .. Happy Tamil New Year .. love wishes prayers for peace prosperity & love"
'Raaz' fame actor Bipasha Basu tweeted: Happy Baisakhi to all from Us...May this year be filled with prosperity, abundance and success for all"
Politician turned actor Kirron Kher wrote: "Wish you all a very Happy Baisakhi. May Wahe Guruji accept your good deeds and make all the years full of love and contentment. Happy Baisakhi dhNn visaakhii!"
Randeep Hooda extended his wishes saying: "To all celebrating Happy Baisakhi, Bihu, Pohela,"
.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
