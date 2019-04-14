JUST IN
Business Standard

B-Town celebs wish fans Happy Baisakhi

ANI  |  Bollywood 

On the occasion of Baisakhi on Sunday, B-town celebrities extended their wishes to fans on social media.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter account and posted a series of photos and wrote: "Happy Baisakhi .. Baisakhi diyaan lakh lakh vadhayiyaan .. Happy Tamil New Year .. love wishes prayers for peace prosperity & love"

'Raaz' fame actor Bipasha Basu tweeted: Happy Baisakhi to all from Us...May this year be filled with prosperity, abundance and success for all"

Politician turned actor Kirron Kher wrote: "Wish you all a very Happy Baisakhi. May Wahe Guruji accept your good deeds and make all the years full of love and contentment. Happy Baisakhi dhNn visaakhii!"

Randeep Hooda extended his wishes saying: "To all celebrating Happy Baisakhi, Bihu, Pohela,"

First Published: Sun, April 14 2019. 15:09 IST

