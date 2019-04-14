Bhumi Pednekar shares video of 'Shooter Dadi'

who is currently busy shooting with for their latest biopic 'Saand Ki Aankh', recently shared a video of the world's two oldest sharpshooter women, on whom the story is based on.

The 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' star took to her and shared the video of 'Shooter Dadi'.

She captioned: "Daadiyan hai sabse pyaari, Harkatein hai inki nyaari. Inme hai lagan aur josh, Uda diye duniya ke hosh. #SaandKiAankh."

The video titled 'Shooter - Loaded and Ready', dedicated to the female sharpshooters- Chandro (86) and Prakashi Tomar (82), begins with 'The body gets old, but the mind stays young.'

In the video, the ladies can be seen performing their daily routine line cutting grass, churning, cooking and Chandro is seen sharing about Dr. who opened a range to practice shooting in the village.

The two-minutes 34-second video highlights their accolades in the end and the video culminates with 'to be continued...'

A few moments later, the 'Judwaa' star also shared the story on

"Old is bold and it's an honour to portray their terrific stories that are untold. #SaandKiAankh. Come join us," Taapsee wrote.

'Saand Ki Aankh' is being jointly produced by Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar. The film will mark the directorial debut of who has penned 'Main Tera Hero', 'Ek Villain' and 'Half Girlfriend'.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)