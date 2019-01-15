Baby split in half: NHRC issues notice to Rajasthan govt

The Human Rights Commission of (NHRC) issued a notice to the over reports of separation of a baby's from its body during delivery in district on 10 January.

The of the baby was later removed from the mother's womb in a hospital in Jodhpur.

On January 12, a male working at a medical centre 'decapitated a baby while pulling too hard during a difficult birth'.

At the time of delivery, the pulled the foetus so carelessly that it resulted in the splitting of the baby's body into two parts.

After the incident, the nurse, along with a colleague, deposited the lower part of the foetus in the centre's mortuary and asked the family of the lady to take her to for further treatment.

Another mistake that the Ramgarh health centre committed was lying to the at that they have finished the delivery.

The Ramgarh's hospital staff left the placenta in the womb. Later, a team of doctors headed by Dr operated the victim again and found that the foetus' is in the womb. The doctors then informed the victim's kin about the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)