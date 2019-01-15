IAF Siachen unit conducts a trekking expedition in Ladakh region

-
In the run-up to the 70th Republic Day, Indian Air Force's Siachen maintenance unit conducted a trekking expedition in the daunting terrain of Ladakh region.
"This expedition on the frozen Zanskar river was undertaken by the air warriors of Air Force Station, Thoise," an Air Force release said.
The team leader and overall coordinator of this expedition was Wg Cdr Vikrant Uniyal, a qualified mountaineer from Army Mountaineering Institute, Siachen.
The expedition team comprising seven air warriors covered a total distance of 65 kilometres in five days through a treacherous route on the frozen Zanskar river.
The Chadar Trek is one of the toughest and most challenging trails in the country. The trek began from "Chilling" and continued on Chadar (frozen Zanskar river) via "Tibb" cave till "Naerak" village.
The nights were spent in tents near caves along the frozen river at an altitude of 13000 feet.
