'Badhaai Ho' enters Rs 100Cr club

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Badhaai Ho' is doing wonders at the box office as it has finally crossed the Rs. 100 crore mark in on its 17th day.

Taran Adarsh took to his official handle to make the announcement, writing, "#BadhaaiHo remains UNSHAKABLE and UNSTOPPABLE even in Week 3... Crosses 100 cr on Day 17... [Week 3] Fri 2.35 cr, Sat 3.50 cr. Total: 100.10 cr. biz."

The film has earned a whopping Rs. 100.10 crore. The comedy riot movie minted Rs. 2.35 crore on Friday and Rs. 3.50 crore on Saturday, paving its way through to the 100 crore club.

The film had received positive reviews from both audience and critics. It had released on October 18, 2018, giving its fans the perfect Dussehra gift.

The comedy movie managed to achieve this feat despite not being released in due to a cinema strike in the state.

'Badhaai Ho' is a fun ride with some rib-tickling comedy. It portrays the embarrassment faced by a family when Ayushmann's mother, played by Neena Gupta, becomes pregnant at an older age.

of 'Dangal' fame plays Ayushmann's lady love in the movie, which also features Surekha Sikri, Gajraj Rao, and Sheeba Chaddha in pivotal roles.

The film has been directed by 'Tevar'

