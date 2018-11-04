B-Town celebs don their ethnic best for SRK's Diwali party

The is around the corner, and star-studded parties have already kick-started.

Bollywood superstar and wife turned hosts for a bash at their residence, Mannat, which saw the who's who of Bollywood at their ethnic bests.

Among those who graced the party were Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Kajol, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Shraddha Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Vidya Balan, Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor, and Mira Rajput, among others.

Gauri took to her official account and posted pictures of the bash with SRK and daughter

Alongside a picture with Suhana, Gauri wrote, "Stars in the sky... Happy Diwali!" The two looked absolutely stunning posing for the camera with lights all around. Gold, black and glitter seemed to be the favourite choice for Gauri and Suhana who chose black and gold coloured outfit.

looked blingy as ever posing with Alia Bhatt, who chose to wear a basic lehenga choli and dupatta with detailing in silver, while her earrings complimented the whole look perfectly. She wore dewy makeup with a nude lipstick, some kohl, and eyeliner, along with a black bindi. The floral embroidery on the ends of the lehenga added the right amount of statement to the look.

Strategist shared the picture on her official account.

Meanwhile, Katrina was dressed in a striking black Sabyasachi ensemble and kept the whole look simple with fewer accessories. She wore a saree-styled outfit with a belt around her waist, and make up to go with the look.

The picture was posted by Strategist on her official account.

Meanwhile, sizzled in a lilac shade saree and let her hair open. The makeup was minimal but beautifully done while she accessorised the whole look with silver earrings and a bracelet.

Celebrity stylist posted the picture on her official Instagram account.

Shraddha Kapoor, too, took to black for the evening as she arrived in a sweetheart neck choli and lehenga with some shimmer, according to a picture posted by celebrity stylist on her Instagram account.

stood out in a beautiful light green lehenga choli. Her hair was done into a pretty side hairstyle. She chose to wear a beautiful necklace and a set of earrings to complete the whole look.

She posted the picture on her official Instagram, alongside a caption, "Diwali celebrations begin!! Crushing on this fresh green tonal lehenga"

and shared some cute pictures from the grand celebration.

Vidya Balan, posted a happy picture with husband and SRK. She added a witty caption to it, "How does this get any better!?? Sandwiched between the 2 SRKs."

posted for an adorable picture with husband and Khan as they were also smiles posing for the camera.

Shilpa also posted a picture with the ever-stunning and on her Instagram story.

SRK's old co-stars and were also spotted at the bash looking the right amount of ethereal and graceful.

posted a picture on her official Instagram account, looking beautiful in a Salmon pink salwar suit for the party. She captioned it as, " Diwali week begins....."

Juhi also donned a salwar suit for the night, her hair was left open and the ageless beauty was all smiles. She posted the picture on her official Instagram account and captioned it as, "All set for Shahrukh's pre tonight..!! Looking forward to some good laughs and lots of festive cheer...!!"

On the work front, SRK will be next seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Zero', which also stars and

