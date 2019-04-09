Bajaj Consumer Care sales up 8.5 % at Rs 881 crore in FY 19

FMCG on Tuesday reported sales of Rs 881 crore in the fiscal year ended March 2019, 8.5 per cent up from Rs 812 crore in the previous year.

The total income rose from Rs 831 crore in 2017-18 to Rs 909 crore in 2018-19. On the other hand, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 7.6 per cent from Rs 264 crore to Rs 284 crore.

In the fourth quarter of FY 19, the sales totalled Rs 238 crore from Rs 214 crore in the same quarter of the previous year while the total income moved up to Rs 246 crore from Rs 222 crore.

EBITDA in Q4 FY 19 rose to Rs 79 crore from Rs 73 crore in the same quarter of previous year, said the company which was earlier known as Bajaj Corp.

has total funds of Rs 266 crore invested in fixed deposits, AAA rated bonds and liquid mutual funds, it said in an investor presentation.

The company is part of which has interests in varied industries including sugar, consumer goods, and

