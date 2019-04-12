GST Network has 1.2 crore tax payers registered: CEO

A total of 1.21 crore taxpayers have been registered by the Network (GSTN), its said on Friday.

"We started with 60 lakh taxpayers. Today, we have 1.21 tax-payers registered and 57.12 crore bills generated so far," he said.

An bill is an electronic permit that was made mandatory for inter-state transport of goods from June 1, 2018.

It is required to be generated for every inter-state movement of goods beyond 10 km and the threshold limit of Rs 50,000.

Kumar said nearly 500 crore invoices have been uploaded on portal so far. "A total of 25.21 crore tax returns have been processed till date. The maximum number of returns filed per day is 18 lakh," he said.

The GST is billed as the biggest indirect tax reform which came into effect from July 1, 2017, and replaced multiple flowing taxes levied by the central and state governments.

The was set up primarily to provide IT infrastructure and services to the central and state governments, taxpayers and other stakeholders for the implementation of GST.

The portal is accessible to tax authorities for tracking down every transaction, while taxpayers have the ability to connect for their tax returns.

