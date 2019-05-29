Barabanki Hooch Tragedy: Death toll mounts to 23

The death toll in hooch tragedy rose to 23 on Wednesday.

Many others are admitted to different hospitals for treatment. The case came to light after residents in area of district consumed spurious liquor.

Earlier today, Chief Minister said that stern action will be taken against the accused and asked the officials of the excise department to investigate the case.

"I am saddened by the unfortunate loss of innocent lives due to the consumption of spurious liquor in Instructed DM & SP to take all possible measures to nab the culprit and provide assistance to bereaved families. Have asked Pr. Sec. Excise to investigate & take stern action," Adityanath tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the police arrested Pappu Jaiswal, main accused after an encounter here. Besides, police on Tuesday arrested three other accused in connection with the case.

The has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for those who lost their lives in the tragedy.

In February, consumption of spurious illegal liquor has claimed the lives of 70 people in and Uttar Pradesh, forcing government officials to launch a major crackdown to nab those responsible for the distribution of illicit liquor in the states and its neighbouring regions. While 13 people lost their lives in Uttarakhand, the death toll in mounted to 56.

