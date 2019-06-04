Barry Jenkins to direct biopic based on Alvin Ailey

Oscar-winning is all set to treat his fans with his next project--a biopic about the late

first announced the upcoming project in March, last year, saying it had the support of the Organisation, reported Variety.

Singer-songwriter is producing the film with Susan Lewis, along with Judy Kinberg, Rachel Cohen, and

Apart from donning the director's hat, Jenkins will also serve as an alongside Edelbaum and Lewis. is writing the script for the movie.

The upcoming project includes the rights to Jennifer Dunning's biography 'Alvin Ailey: A Life in Dance'. The producers will be working with the dance company's artistic and artistic emerita

Jenkins's upcoming biopic currently has no release date and the rest of the details about the film has been kept under wraps.

Jenkins won an for best adapted screenplay for his film 'Moonlight' and was also nominated for directing the coming-of-age best picture winner. He was nominated this year for best adapted screenplay for 'If Beale Street Could Talk', which he also directed.

Ailey, who was raised in rural by a single mother, founded the interracial American Dance Theatre in in 1958 and helped to promote and popularise

Ailey created his most-performed and recognised a piece of in the history called 'Revelations'.

Ailey received the Kennedy Centre Honours in 1988, a year before he passed away at the age of 58 from AIDS-related complications.

In 2014, former chose Ailey to be a posthumous recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)