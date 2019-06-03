Vidyut Jammwal starrer 'Commando 3' gets new release date

Fans of Jammwal will have to wait for a while to catch the back in action as the release date of his film 'Commando 3' has been preponed.

The film, which was earlier slated to release on September 20, will now hit the screens on September 6.

The film directed by Aditya Datt will also star Adah Sharma, and

Film on announcing the release date of the film wrote, "New release date... Jammwal... Commando 3, directed by Aditya Datt, will now release on 6 Sept 2019... Costars Adah Sharma, and .. Vipul Amrutlal Shah production... Reliance presentation."

The film will be produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Reliance presentation.

The story of 'Commando 3' sequel revolved around Commando Karanveer Singh Dogran essayed by Vidyut, an who goes on a black money trail along with Bhavna Reddy, essayed by from to Bankok.

The power pact action sequel of the film was directed Deven Bhojani and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

Meanwhile, was last seen in 'Junglee' which was helmed by 'The Mask' and 'The Scorpion King' The film was based on the unique relationship between human and animals. Besides the action hero, the movie also featured elephants in an interesting manner.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)