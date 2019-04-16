Bateshwar: Locals in Vajpayee's birthplace remember him

(Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 16 (ANI): Former late Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birthplace Bateshwar is missing its in the first ever that are being held since his demise.

Locals believe that it is "near impossible" for any leader to attain Vajpayee's stature.

Speaking to ANI, the late prime minister's nephew said, "This is the first election that BJP is fighting after his demise and his absence is being felt by all. Without him, the election campaign is not the same."

"Every party is today deviating from its principles. Objectionable language is being used in the elections. When Vajpayee ji was in such bad language was never being used. All parties must introspect before using foul language in public discourse", he added.

Rakesh also said BJP is carrying on the legacy of Vajpayee by taking everyone together.

Prem, a resident f the village, claimed that his presence would have worked as a catalyst for the village's development. "If he was there our village would have been developing at a better pace. His absence is surely felt. If he was alive we would have seen more development at our village."

Another villager said, "It is not possible for anyone to take his position. Vajpayee ji formed BJP and I believe that the party is still following his principles."

Vajpayee, a towering BJP leader, was the thrice - first for 13 days in 1996, then for 13 months from 1998 to 1999, and then from 1999 to 2004.

Born on December 25, 1924, in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, the BJP veteran passed away on August 16, 2018, after a

