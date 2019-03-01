Cabinet approves Agra Metro Rail Project

Rs 8379.62 crore project to be completed in 5 years

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the has approved Metro Rail Project having two corridors. These corridors will connect major public nodes, tourist places and city cluster areas of Implementation of Metro Rail System will result in less vehicular traffic and better movement on the roads leading to reduction in congestion, travel time, cost of journey and pollution. The Metro Rail System will also promote transit oriented development which will lead to development of more residential and commercial complexes along the corridors.

Metro Rail Project will have 2 corridors which will pass through heart of the city and will connect prominent tourist places including Taj Mahal, and Sikandra as well as ISBT, Raja Ki Mandi Railway Station, Medical College, Agra Cant Railway Station, Collectorate, Sanjay Place and surrounding densely populated residential areas.

Highlights of these corridors include

* The length of Sikandra to Taj East Gate corridor 14.00 km, which is partly elevated and partly underground comprises of 13 Stations (6-Elevated and 7-Underground).

* The length of Agra Cantt to KalindiVihar corridor is 15.40 km comprising of 14 stations all elevated.

* Estimated cost of the project is Rs 8,379.62Cr. and project will be completed in 5 years

About 20 Lakh population of the city is expected to be benefited by Agra Metro Rail Project directly and indirectly ai the time of commencement of commercial operations.

The proposed corridors will be having Multimodal Integration with Railway Stations &BRTS Stations and will have of Bus, Intennediate Public Transport (IPT) and Non Motorized Transport (NMT). The Project will have non-fare box revenue from rental & advertisement as well as Value Capture Financing (VCF) through mechanism of Transit Oriented Development (TOD) and Transfer of Development Rights (TDR).

Connectivity highlights

The residential areas along these Metro Rail corridors shall be immensely benefitted by this project, as the people of these areas will be able to travel on trains from their own neighborhoods to reach different areas of the city conveniently.

Sikandra to Taj East Gate corridor will pass through heart of the city and will connect prominent tourist places including Taj Mahal, and Sikandra as well as ISBT, Raja Ki Mandi Railway Station, etc.

Agra Cantt to KalindiVihar corridor will connect Agra Cantt Railway Station, Collectorate, Sanjay Place and surrounding densely populated residential areas. The Metro will provide eco friendly and sustainable public transport to residents, commuters, industrial workers, visitors and travelers.

Project details

' Metro Rail Corporation', a 50:50 jointly owned Company of Govt of and Govt. of will be reconstituted as ' (UPMRC)' for implementation of project.

The financing of Agra Metro Rail Project will be partly from Government of and Govt. of on equal equity basis and partly as soft loan from Bilateral/Multilateral international funding agency/agencies.

Govt of Uttar Pradesh has already allocated Rs 175 crore for this period during the financial year 2019-20.

This project will provide continuous availability of affordable, reliable, safe, secure and seamless transport system in the urban agglomeration of the city, which will reduce the accidents, pollution, travel time, energy consumption, anti-social incidents as well as regulate urban expansion and land use for sustainable development.

