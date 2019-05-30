BCCI suspends Rinku Singh for three months

batsman has got himself into big trouble by participating in an 'unauthorised' T20 tournament, which took place in as the Board of Control for in (BCCI) on Thursday handed Singh a three-month suspension.

It is mandatory for an Indian to take permission from India's governing body if he wants to take part in any tournament abroad. Therefore, with immediate effect, Singh will have to serve a three-month suspension period starting from June 1.

"Mr Singh did not seek permission from the BCCI before taking part in the T20 league, hence directly violating the BCCI rules and regulations. As per the BCCI norms, a registered with the Board cannot play in any tournaments abroad without the Board's permission. Mr Rinku Singh, therefore, has been suspended with immediate effect for a period of three months starting June 1, 2019," BCCI said in a statement.

Singh has also been removed from 'A' squad, which is set to play a multi-day game against 'A' starting from May 31.

The grand old party put up a very dismal showing in the Lok Sabha elections by winning only 52 seats across the country.

"The BCCI will not tolerate such violations in the future and strict actions will be taken if a is found violating the BCCI rules and regulations," the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)