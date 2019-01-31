Bengaluru agree on deal to let Chencho Gyeltshen join Neroca on loan

Bengaluru FC have announced that the club has agreed to a loan deal which will see forward join side Neroca FC until the end of the season.

The report comes just hours after the Bhutanese international scored to help his side secure a hard-fought 2-1 win over NorthEast United FC at the on Wednesday night.

Chencho had joined Bengaluru from FC at the beginning of the (ISL) 2018-19 season. Despite failing to get a lot of game time in the initial stages of the campaign, an to star striker paved the way for Chencho to play a part in Carles Cuadrat's setup.

He made 9 appearances for Bengaluru this season, mostly from the bench, and pitched in with two very important goals. Incidentally, both his goals came against NorthEast in two different matches.

In Bengaluru's away tie against the Highlanders back in December, Chencho came off the bench to rescue a point for his team with a spectacular late equaliser in Guwahati. In the reverse fixture on Wednesday, the 22-year-old came on as a substitute to haunt the Highlanders once more, as his 71st-minute strike eventually sealed a tough victory for Bengaluru.

Bengaluru FC has got less than 24 hours to sign the replacement for Chencho as after that, the January transfer window would be shut down.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)