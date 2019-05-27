Bhagwat hints at constructing Ayodhya temple, says Ram's work has to be done

Buoyed by the BJP's massive victory in the Lok Sabha elections, Bhagwat on Sunday hinted at stepping up efforts for construction of in Ayodhya, saying "Ram's work has to be done."

"We have to do Ram's work and we will get it done. This is our work. Ram lives in us, so this is our work and we will do it ourselves. Even if we outsource it to somebody, we have to keep an eye," Bhagwat said while addressing an event in Udaipur in

He, however, asked the people to stay 'conscious, peaceful, active, and strong.'

The statement by the came three days after BJP stormed to power for a second term with a strong mandate of 303 seats.

RSS, the ideological mentor of BJP, has repeatedly called for the construction of at the disputed land in

They even demanded from Narendra Modi-led NDA government an ordinance for the construction of the temple. But the land in has remained disputed for decades, with both Hindu and Muslim groups claiming their right to it.

The BJP, in its election manifesto, stated that it would "explore possibilities within the framework of the Constitution and take necessary steps to expedite construction of "

Bhagwat, however, on Sunday said, "If we surrender it to someone else, then there will be a need to monitor that person. Ram's work has to be done and it will be done."

The also underlined the importance of working for "the betterment of the institutions which work towards achieving that goal."

The issue is pending in the

In March, the court appointed a panel of mediators, headed by former Justice F M I Kalifulla, and gave it eight weeks to meet all stakeholders and explore the possibility of an amicable settlement to the contentious issue.

The panel submitted the report on May 10 and the SC is expected to take up a decision in this regard.

