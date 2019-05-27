Karnataka govt will collapse after Jun 10: Cong leader KN Ranjanna

After the debacle of JD(S) and in the elections, senior KN Rajanna on Monday claimed that the coalition government of JD(S) and will collapse after June 10.

"We would not have lost in Tumkur. We lost the election because of zero traffic (Deputy Chief Dr G Parameshwar) we lost because of him. He will remain as the deputy chief till the takes oath, after that he will not be minister," Rajanna said.

"This government will not remain in power as it will collapse after June 10. I have been told that he must have lost his post even before but as per my sources, people in the state stopped till the takes the oath," Ranjanna said.

JD(S) supremo and former HD Devegowda had contested elections from Tumkuru seat but lost to BJP's GS Basavaraj. won 25 parliamentary seats out of 28 in

Attacking Parameshwar, the Congress said, "He has done nothing for Tumkur. One small taluq Kanakapura got a medical college but we didn't get because of him, he didn't sanction it."

On Sunday, two Congress MLAs and Sudhakar met R Ashok at veteran leader SM Krishna's residence in Bengaluru.

However, the MLAs clarified that they visited Krishna's residence to greet him for the success of BJP in the recently-held polls, adding that there was "nothing political" about the meeting.

In view of the tumultuous political developments in Karnataka, Congress party's state unit has called for a (CLP) meeting on May 29 in Bengaluru.

Along with Siddaramaiah, G Parameshwara, Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Dinesh Gundu Rao, will also be present at the meeting.

BJP is the single largest party with 105 members in the 225 member assembly, while the ruling coalition has 117 members with 79 legislators from Congress, 37 from JD(S) and 1 from BSP.

The JDS-Congress coalition which is in power in the state went through a rough patch during the campaigning of the recently held elections with leaders of both the parties accusing each other.

