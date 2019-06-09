'Bharat' enters Rs. 100 crore club on day 4

In less than a week since its release, 'Bharat' entered the on Sunday. The Salman Khan-starrer managed its grip on the box office and earned a total of Rs. 122.20 crore on the fourth day.

The film, which became Salman's highest opener, raked in Rs 42.30 on its first day. The earnings dipped on subsequent days with cash registers making Rs 31 crore on Thursday, Rs 22.20 on Friday and Rs 26.70 on Saturday. Totaling up to Rs 122.20.

The moolah is expected to go up considering today is a Sunday - a day preferred for family outings.

critic and trade analyst, shared the figures on twitter.

The is doing well at both multiplexes and single-screens and is being preferred by family audience, Adarsh said in his tweet.

Earlier, the critic had also shared that the film is among the year's biggest openers along with 'Gully Boy', 'Total Dhamaal', 'Kalank' and 'Kesari'.

'Bharat' which released on Eid, June 5, also features Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, and Sonali Kulkarni, apart from and in the lead.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, it is an official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean movie 'Ode To My Father'.

Apart from 'Bharat', Salman will be seen in Prabhu Dheva's 'Dabangg 3' and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Inshallah'.

