'Bharat Parv' at Red Fort to showcase the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' from January 26

Union Ministry of Tourism in collaboration with other Central Ministries is organising the 4th edition of 'Bharat Parv' event showcasing the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' at the Red Fort in the national capital from January 26 to January 31, 2019. The 5-day long event is a part of the Republic Day celebrations.
In keeping with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat,' Bharat Parv is being celebrated as part of the Republic Day celebrations since 2016, said the Union Tourism Ministry in a statement on Tuesday.
"The tradition has continued over the past four years and the 4th edition is here now with the prime objective to generate a patriotic fervour, promote the rich cultural diversity of the country and to ensure wider participation of the general public and to popularise the idea of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat," added the ministry in the statement.
The highlights of this year are the display of Republic Day parade tableaux, performances by the Armed Forces Bands (static as well as dynamic), a multi-cuisine food court, crafts mela, and photo exhibition by the Directorate of Advertising and Visual Publicity (DAVP).
The event will also include IRCTC's promotions on special tourist trains, 'Jago Grahak Jago' consumer awareness campaign, a Gandhi Gram in which 10 painting artists will create paintings on the theme of 'Ideology of Mahatma Gandhi', the exhibition-cum-sale of crafts items. In addition to these, the North Zone Cultural Centre (NZCC) will be conducting daily cultural performances from different regions of the country.
Bharat Parv will be open to the public from 12 noon to 10 pm every day, and the entry will be free. However, the identity proof is to be carried for entry to the event, said the ministry in the statement.
