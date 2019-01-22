'Bharat Parv' at Red Fort to showcase the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' from January 26

in collaboration with other Central Ministries is organising the 4th edition of ' Parv' event showcasing the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' at the in the capital from January 26 to January 31, 2019. The 5-day long event is a part of the celebrations.

In keeping with the Narendra Modi's vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat,' Parv is being celebrated as part of the celebrations since 2016, said the in a statement on Tuesday.

"The tradition has continued over the past four years and the 4th edition is here now with the prime objective to generate a patriotic fervour, promote the rich cultural diversity of the country and to ensure wider participation of the general public and to popularise the idea of 'Ek Shreshtha Bharat," added the ministry in the statement.

The highlights of this year are the display of parade tableaux, performances by the Armed Forces Bands (static as well as dynamic), a multi-cuisine food court, crafts mela, and photo exhibition by the and Visual Publicity (DAVP).

The event will also include IRCTC's promotions on special tourist trains, 'Jago Grahak Jago' consumer awareness campaign, a Gandhi Gram in which 10 painting artists will create paintings on the theme of 'Ideology of Mahatma Gandhi', the exhibition-cum-sale of crafts items. In addition to these, the (NZCC) will be conducting daily cultural performances from different regions of the country.

will be open to the public from 12 noon to 10 pm every day, and the entry will be free. However, the identity proof is to be carried for entry to the event, said the ministry in the statement.

