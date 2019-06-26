Bihar: 3 dead, 12 injured after bus rams into electric pole

JUST IN
Three people died and at least 12 were injured after a bus loaded rammed into an electric pole on Wednesday in Kawakol near Nawada.

The injured passengers were immediately rushed to the nearest hospital.

"I heard someone shouting 'stop! stop!' and all of a sudden the bus crashed into an electricity pole," an injured passenger told media.

The passengers were heading from Madopo village to Jamui district to attend a religious festival.

