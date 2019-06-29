Bihar: After newborn 'lifted', villagers vandalise Islampur PHC; 7 arrested

Police on Saturday arrested seven people in connection with violence and vandalism at a primary health care centre (PHC) in Islampur here after a baby born at the facility was 'stolen' on Friday night.

According to footage from the CCTV installed at the PHC, a woman was seen lifting the newborn of Amna Khatun, a resident of Borisarai who delivered last night. After this, enraged relatives and fellow villagers gathered outside the health care centre and resorted to vandalism.

In the violence that broke out, the crowd burnt tyres, vandalized hospital premises and also caused damage to police vehicles and ambulance. Hospital staff had locked themselves inside the building in order to save themselves from the angry crowd.

Police had to lathi-charge and fire several rounds in the air to control the crowd. Islampur Police station SHO Sharad Ranjan, as well as four other policemen, sustained injuries. An FIR has been registered against the seven arrested.

Police said it was successful in recovering the child and arrested the woman who allegedly stole the child.

A case has been registered against the accused.

Further investigation is underway.

