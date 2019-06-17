YSRCP attacks previous TDP regime on first day of Assembly session

The state Assembly on Monday held a discussion on Narasimhan's address to the House. The ruling YSRCP MLAs lashed out at the previous TDP government for indulging in corruption, mismanagement, and inefficiency in performing their duties during their rule.

P slammed opposition TDP. "TDP government looted Rs 18,000 crore under scheme -- Neeru Chettu -- without even getting a single drop of water or a single tree," he said.

He alleged the TDP had called Polavaram project as the lifeline of AP but increased its estimate from Rs 16,000 crore to Rs 56,000 crore. Yadav also accused the TDP of making Rs 500 crore in the name of 'Dharma Porata Deeksha.'

said that the CAG report exposed Rs 400 crore corruption in Pattiseema project. He said that Polavaram project was sidelined and Pattiseema temporary project was built.

The said that had the Centre opted for the project construction, Polavaram would have been completed by now.

Rajendranath alleged that during the TDP regime, Rs 150 lakh crore was taken as loans. He added that the power corporations in the state have incurred heavy losses of Rs 10,000 crore in the past five years.

YSRCP MLA G said that it was YS who could bring in 21 out of 23 permissions for Polavaram. "It is YSR who is the reason for the continuation of Polavaram project," he said.

