Six including police constable, SPOs convicted in Kathua rape case

The court on Monday convicted six out of seven accused in connection with the and murder case.

The has convicted Sanji Ram, two special police officers (SPOs) and Surender Verma, Tilak Raj, and Only Vishal, Sanjhi Ram's son has been acquitted.

The eight-year-old girl, belonging to a nomadic Muslim tribe, was abducted, drugged, gang-raped, tortured and killed on January 10 last year.

The trial, which had begun in April 2018 against seven accused out of eight, concluded on June 3 last week.

The trial of a juvenile is yet to begin as the petition on his age is yet to be heard by the

The Crime Branch had arrested Sanji Ram, his son Vishal, juvenile nephew and his friend Anand Dutta, and two special police officers and

and Anand Dutta, who allegedly took Rs 4 lakh from and destroyed crucial evidence, were also arrested by the Crime Branch.

