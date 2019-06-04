Bihar: Opposition ups ante amid reports of strained ties between BJP, JDU

[India], June 4 (ANI): Reports of strained ties between and (JDU) has raised the political temperature in with key opposition parties uniting in lashing out at the two parties.

Bihar's main opposition party has alleged that the current situation reaffirms that the public has been cheated.

"Though it is an internal issue of these two parties, it cannot be denied that these two parties came together to betray people of This is why the public has to bear the brunt of political strain between these two parties," told

outlined JDU's missing representation from the to assert that everything doesn't seem right between the two parties.

" is teaching BJP a lesson. He refused its offer of giving one cabinet birth in Central cabinet to JDU and later expanded the cabinet by completely sidelining the BJP legislators. This makes it evident that not everything is right between two alliance partners and in coming times can create problems for BJP. He has already hinted that he has other options", said Anwar.

Previously, RLSP had taken a jibe at the JDU-BJP alliance by stating that BJP must be ready for a 'second betrayal' from

However, JDU has already refuted claims of having a strained relationship with BJP.

The JDU on May 30 decided to not be a part of Modi's new ministry, rejecting the BJP's offer of only one ministerial berth.

"BJP wanted only one person from the JDU in the Cabinet. It would have been just symbolic participation. We informed them that we do not need the Cabinet berth," Minister Kumar had said.

The JDU chief, who later attended Modi's swearing-in ceremony on May 30, had said, "It is not a big issue. We are in the NDA and are not upset at all. We are working together. There is no confusion."

On Sunday, it was reported that BJP leaders skipped the yearly "iftar" hosted by JDU. Similarly, no JDU was seen at the "iftar" hosted by Deputy Minister

The "iftar" parties in Bihar have gained traction this year after JDU refused to be a part of However, Nitish Kumar has repeatedly denied any misunderstanding between the NDA allies.

NDA made a clean sweep in the state in the recently held Lok Sabha polls by winning 39 out of the 40 seats at stake.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)