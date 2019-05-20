BJP all set for D-day celebration as exit polls show 'Modi Sarkar 2.0'

[India], May 20 (ANI): After over a month-long gruelling campaign, the (BJP) is in a celebratory mood, as the majority of exit polls are showing 'Modi Sarkar 2.0' and that too with a massive mandate.

The BJP has a tradition of making arrangements for media on the result day. It provides a separate cabin to every news channel. The tent work is going on in the with more than 30 cabins to be built inside there.

BJP is expecting more than 300 seats, thus BJP led NDA forming government at the Centre again.

If the exit polls turn out to be a reality, then this will be the first time in the history of BJP when it gets a consecutive victory in the Lok Sabha elections.

The exit polls on television channels have projected BJP-led Democratic Alliance (NDA) to retain power at the Centre with most of the pollsters giving a clear majority again in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

The News 18- exit poll has given the BJP and its allies the highest number of 336 seats with the saffron party on its own getting 276 seats, four more than it won in the 2014 elections. The (UPA) is projected to get 82 seats including 46 of the Congress, two more than the party won in the last elections.

The ABP-Nielsen exit poll has projected 267 seats for the NDA, 127 for the UPA and 148 for 'Others'. Of the 'Others', the grand alliance in is getting an estimated 50 seats.

Times Now-VMR exit poll has projected 306 seats for the BJP and its allies, while Republic TV-C-Voter put it at one seat less. In Times Now poll, the UPA including and its allies have been projected to get 132 seats, while 'Others' are likely to secure 104 seats.

