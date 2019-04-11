Over 81% polling recorded in Tripura

Over 81 per cent of the total of 13,47,381 electorates voted on Thursday for the first phase of balloting in West parliamentary seat, officials said.

(CEO) said after receiving the final reports from all the district magistrates (district electoral officers) that the polling percentage might increase.

"After examining the reports of the central observers, DEOs and facts and evidences of the webcasting of polling, decision of re-polling, if any, would be taken on Friday," the said, admitting that there were official reports of some threats and disturbances in some parts of the constituency.

In 2014, the final polling percentage in was 85 per cent. The other Lok Sabha constituency in the state -- East -- goes to the polls in the second phase on April 18.

No major incident, barring a clash between the and the (BJP) workers in Charilam in district, was reported on Thursday, a said.

Ten people were injured in the Charilam incident, said

"At some places, people tried to prevent voters from voting but were thwarted by the security personnel," Chakraborty told IANS.

Voting was temporarily halted at some polling stations due to the malfunctioning of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and (VVPAT) units, said officials.

The voting on Thursday began under heavy security at 7 a.m. and officially ended at 5 p.m.

"However, many voters were still in the queue at different polling stations beyond 5 p.m.," a said.

A total of 13,47,381 electorates were eligible to exercise their franchise to decide the fate of the 13 candidates in the Tripura West constituency.

The main contest here is between BJP candidate (50), Communist Party of (Marxist)-led Left Front nominee Sankar (61) and Subal Bhowmik (58), who quit the state BJP Vice President's post to become a aspirant last month.

--IANS

sc/arm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)