Bihar: Portion of roof falls outside ICU treating AES patients in Muzaffarpur

-
ALSO READ
Bihar: MoS Nityanand Rai sanctions Rs 25 lakh to build PICU in Samastipur hospital
Fire breaks out in NICU of GMCH, no reports of casualty
Short-height people in ICU at increased death risk
Muzaffarpur: Prisoners' ward converted into ICU in SKMCH
Facial recognition technology used to monitor patient safety in ICU
-
A portion of the roof outside a pediatric intensive care unit (ICU) of Sri Krishna Medical College, where several AES patient children are being treated, collapsed here on Sunday.
As many as 43 children suffering from Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) have been admitted in the ICU of the hospital.
Elaborating on the incident, Sunil Kumar Shahi, SKMCH, Muzaffarpur superintendent told ANI, "A patch of plaster from the roof fell off,nobody has been injured. It's not inside any ward but around the veranda area. PICU is in between ward number 6-7 but the patch fell between ward number 5-6."
The hospital is the largest medical facility treating AES patients in the district. As many as 109 people have lost their lives fighting the AES at the hospital.
The Bihar government is facing severe criticism in the wake of the children's death due to the disease.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU