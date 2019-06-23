JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Chhattisgarh: 3 Divyang accuse Panchayat Secretary of not giving pension money; DM orders probe

A new miniature robot could assist in taking micro ultrasound images
Business Standard

Bihar: Portion of roof falls outside ICU treating AES patients in Muzaffarpur

ANI  |  General News 

A portion of the roof outside a pediatric intensive care unit (ICU) of Sri Krishna Medical College, where several AES patient children are being treated, collapsed here on Sunday.

As many as 43 children suffering from Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) have been admitted in the ICU of the hospital.

Elaborating on the incident, Sunil Kumar Shahi, SKMCH, Muzaffarpur superintendent told ANI, "A patch of plaster from the roof fell off,nobody has been injured. It's not inside any ward but around the veranda area. PICU is in between ward number 6-7 but the patch fell between ward number 5-6."

The hospital is the largest medical facility treating AES patients in the district. As many as 109 people have lost their lives fighting the AES at the hospital.

The Bihar government is facing severe criticism in the wake of the children's death due to the disease.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, June 23 2019. 16:53 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU