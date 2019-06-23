Chhattisgarh: 3 Divyang accuse Panchayat Secretary of not giving pension money; DM orders probe

Three visually impaired residents of village of have alleged that they were not receiving their 'Divyaang pension' on time and accused of committing irregularities.

"We don't have a house under the Awas Yojana. We are also not receiving the disability pension regularly. I don't even have a disability certificate," said Bifan Manjhi, one of the victims.

The district administration has not been able to get their accounts opened, which is mandatory for the disbursal benefits under the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme.

Usha Singh, another victim of administrative apathy, said: "I am not receiving any help from the government. There is no toilet in the washroom which I can access. I only get a pension once in five months. The misbehaves with me when I ask him about the pension."

However, said: "This is not fair. Pensions should be disbursed timely. I have asked for a report about this. We have sent our officers to look into the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)