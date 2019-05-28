WB: 11 cops, 3 locals injured during clashes in Cooch Behar

At least 11 cops and three locals sustained during a protest held against the for 'no development' in Morgan area of district.

The incident occurred after police vehicles were ransacked by villagers while they were trying to lift a blockade.

personnel and locals were immediately shifted to a hospital.

and MLA Rabindranath Ghosh alleged that activists were illegally capturing the party offices of (TMC). " workers gave slogans against the TMC and deliberately ransacked police vehicle," he told ANI.

However, the claimed the entire incident was a fall out of an internal feud with TMC workers.

"BJP has no hands in it. TMC goons had attacked police personnel, their party office and locals. Rabindranath Ghosh's team and TMC cadres were fighting among themselves," Sameera, president, said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)