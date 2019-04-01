BJD declare 10 more candidates for Assembly, Lok Sabha polls

The (BJD) on Monday announced a list of 10 candidates including one for the Lok Sabha poll and nine for the Assembly elections.

Bhartrihari Mahtab has been fielded from Cuttack for the ensuing General Elections, while Prashant Jagdev, Arabinda Dhalli, Rajendra Kumar Sahoo, Jyotindranath Mitra, Romancha Ranjan Biswal, Nityanada Sahoo, Basanti Marandi, Rajkishore Das, and have been fielded from Chilika, Jaydev, Begunia, Khurda, Deogarh, Basta, Rairangpur, constituencies, respectively.

On Sunday the party released a list of nine candidates for the Assembly elections. will vote in four phases on April 11, 18, 23 and 29.

The state will be voting simultaneously for 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly seats. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

