Odisha govt grants land for Rs 354cr tourism projects

In a bid to tap the tourism potential of Odisha, the has allotted land to seven projects that are expected to bring in investment worth Rs 354 crore.

The land for the projects was sanctioned in the land allotment committee meeting held on Thursday under the chairmanship of Aditya

While giving nod to the proposals, Padhi directed to fix commencement and commissioning timelines against each project. The allottees were asked to commission the projects within three years from the date of taking over possession of the land.

said, "The land has been allotted for seven projects in different parts of the state after due diligence and technical assessment for land requirement."

The projects will be developed over a total area of around 79.5 acres out of which the has decided to allot around 42.5 acres. Some project proponents have arranged balance land on their own privately.

The approved projects include Golf Resort at Satpada, Puri to be developed by M/S Mayfair Hotels & Resorts Ltd with an investment of Rs.125 crore, Gopalpur Palm Resort at Udayapur, Ganjam to be developed by with an investment of Rs.64.58 crore and a 4-star hotel at Trisulaia, Cuttack to be developed by with an investment of Rs.54.50 crore.

Land was allotted to for the development of a resort at Gopalpur with an investment of Rs. 49.80 crore, and for a resort at Tampara, Ganjam with an investment of Rs. 49.80 crore.

In addition, land was commissioned for a water park at Basantpur near Sambalpur to be developed by Aquamagic Water Amusement Park with an investment of Rs.7.50 crore as well as a theme park and resort near Rourkela to be developed by with an investment of Rs.3.16 crore.

Dev said that apart from creating direct employment opportunities, these tourism projects can also generate indirect employment on a large scale.

