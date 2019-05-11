BJP alleges irregularities in power sector, seeks answers from Delhi govt

Alleging irregularities in the city's sector, Vijender has sought answers on 10 points from government.

accused the of not fulfilling "even one promise" made in its last Assembly election manifesto pertaining to the power sector.

In a press release, accused of increasing tariff on power, levying additional charges on customers, purchasing on high rates and not bringing power distribution companies under RTI ambit.

"The has enhanced the fixed charges on Bills by a huge six times, in a span of just one year from 2018, from Rs 20 to Rs 125 per connection, which has severely impacted the low and middle-class customers," the press statement said.

It said, "In 2002, and DISCOMS established the "Pension Trust Fund" for the purpose of disbursing Pension to the employee. However, the current government has disbanded that fund and started penalizing the customers by collecting the 3.8% of as from the customers, perhaps to benefit the DISCOMS."

The BJP leader, as quoted in the press release, said that Power Purchase Cost Adjustment Charges (PPAC) being levied by the government was unconstitutional.

" had announced that if power distribution companies resort to power cuts beyond the specific time they will have to compensate the power consumers. Not a single penny has been paid to anyone so far," it alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)