BJD approaches EC with complaint over poll code violation

(Odisha) [India], Apr 03 (ANI): BJD has approached the (ECI) alleging that the Prime Minister's speech is being made available on mobile phones, which amounts to the violation of the poll commission's Model Code of Conduct.

told ANI, "Today using a mobile number anyone could call up and listen to the Prime Minister's speech while he was campaigning in Odisha's Bhawanipatna. So, we have gone before EC, since it did not have pre-certification from EC, it is a violation of poll guidelines and has demanded action be taken against BJP."

will vote in four phases on April 11, 18, 23 and 29. The state will be voting simultaneously for 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly seats. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

