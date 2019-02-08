Mayawati must pay for jumbo statues: SC

JUST IN
IANS  |  New Delhi 

The Supreme Court on Friday said Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati should reimburse the public exchequer the money spent on putting up elephant statues in Lucknow and Noida.

"This is our tentative view that Madam Mayawati reimburse the public exchequer all the money spent on these elephants," Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said while hearing a plea by Ravi Kant seeking recovery of the amount spent on statues in memorial parks dedicated to BSP founder Kanshi Ram in Uttar Pradesh.

The final hearing will be on April 2.

First Published: Fri, February 08 2019. 13:32 IST

