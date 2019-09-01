BJP gives bandh call in Barrackpore constituency on Monday to protest against attack on MP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) given a 12-hour bandh call in Barrackpore constituency on Monday to protest against the attack on its MP Arjun Singh.

The bandh will start at 6 am, the state party unit said on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the Barrackpore MP accused TMC workers of vandalising his car and capturing his party office in North 24 Parganas district.

Singh said that he was going for a blood donation camp in the area when he saw a few TMC workers attempting to capture a local BJP office.

"I was attacked and my car was vandalised. People were protesting peacefully. Police Commissioner Manoj Verma abused me. My residence is also being attacked," said Singh.

The BJP MP further alleged that there was no "security and law and order here. Anything can happen here. Even the car of a Member of Parliament is being attacked.

