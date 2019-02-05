BJP leaders not being stopped from entering oppn-ruled states: Naidu

N Chandrababu has denied that BJP leaders are being stopped from entering opposition-ruled states by their chief ministers.

On Sunday, BJP leader and Yogi Adityanath's chopper was refused permission to land in West Bengal's South Dinajpur where he was scheduled to address a rally.

Talking to ANI, asserted on Monday, "No one is blocking anyone."

Attacking the BJP, he said, "Don't behave high-handedly.If someone has behaved vulgarly then the person should be answered in the same language."

The criticised the Modi-led government and said, "The BJP at the Centre has done nothing for the people of The BJP to out to insult and humiliate people of "

After being denied permission to land his helicopter in on Sunday, Adityanath addressed the "Gantantra Bachao" (save democracy) rally through a telephone call.

In his address, the chief minister slammed his counterpart Mamata Banerjee and alleged her government "can suppress people but cannot suppress their voices".

"Mamata ji must accept that one should not misuse the administration in a democracy. The manner in which the administration in is functioning was not be acceptable," Adityanath said.

"Time and time again we have seen in West Bengal that the government has targeted opposition leaders (in the state). These incidents prove that the present ruling the state has no faith in democracy," he said.

