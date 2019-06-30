BJP Parliamentary Party meeting to be held on July 2

BJP Parliamentary Party meeting is scheduled to take place in Parliament library here on July 2.

A press release issued by the Parliament Office secretary states, "A meeting of the BJP Parliamentary Party will be held at 9:30 am on July 2, 2019, in the GMC Balayogi Auditorium of Parliament Library Building (PLB). All BJP Members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are requested to attend the meeting in time." (ANI)

This meeting is taking place ahead of the Union Budget presentation on July 5.

