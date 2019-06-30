Ghaziabad police reactivates anti-Romeo squad with red jackets

A day after Noida police introduced a new system of issuing red cards to the eve-teasers, Ghaziabad Police on Sunday re-activated anti-Romeo squads here by wearing red-jackets in order to curb the crime against women in the state.

This comes after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered to re-activate anti-Romeo squads in the state to tackle the eve-teasing menace.

Ghaziabad police will also initiate one-month long special drive from July 1 to keep the crime against women under control.

Neeraj Kumar, Superintendent of Police said, "We have given the squad members a red color half jacket behind which 'anti-Romeo squad' is written. Earlier, it was not easy to discover these squads because they used to wear the same police uniform, so to easily identify them we have given them red jackets."

He further maintained that women dealing with eve-teasing issue in the area can write letters to the local police which will be kept confidential just in case the victim does not want her name to be disclosed in order to maintain her privacy.

Earlier the police thought of launching a Whatsapp helpline number for women but keeping in view the breach of their privacy, the police didn't move forward with the plan.

