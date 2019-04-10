BJP portraying itself as angel and Opposition as devil: TMC leader Derek O'Brien

Launching a scathing attack on Narendra Modi, on Wednesday said that in the guise of on-going raids the BJP is portraying itself as an 'angel' and the Opposition as a 'devil.'

Earlier in the day, three TMC leaders including Derek met the (ECI) and take up the issue of searches conducted at several places across the country.

Speaking to here after meeting the EC, Derek said: "The most corrupt party in the world is the BJP. Now they are targetting Opposition to show that they are angels, and we (Opposition) are devils."

"But they are the most corrupt party in the world. The only thing the knows is how to cheat "

"It is sad that critics have no other options but to say that Nirvachan (election) Commission is becoming Nikkamma (inefficient) and Nirasha (sad) Commission," he said.

Derek said: "We put forth 10 questions before the including the transfer of police officers at the direction of BJP officers and the people associated with it. The BJP has transferred crores of rupees. Kolkata airport was also transferred as the party was bringing money in a private plane. Why are they doing so?"

Underlying the need for independent probe agencies in the country, Derek said: "The is losing its credibility. It seems that all institutions in including the Parliament and the RBI are being ruined."

Continuing his tirade against the BJP and Modi, Derek said: "Newly appointed work on the BJP's direction. He has become desperate. What kind of speech is PM Modi giving? He did nothing. No promises were fulfilled in the past five years. Even 64 bureaucrats have written a letter to the in this regard."

"The in Bengal says transfers will take place... Transfers take place. The country is watching PM Modi and his desperation. He knows the NDA is getting 160 to 186 seats. That is why he is so desperate to control the EC," Derek said.

In a letter to the poll panel on Wednesday, the TMC wrote: "Under the orders of the ECI, Anuj Sharma, Gyanwant Singh, of Police Shyam Singh, Deputy of were summarily removed."

"Officials having no little experience about the law and order and/or the order in respective domain replaced them without following the extant procedure of seeking panel of officials from the state administration," he said.

"We have observed that the transfers were made soon after the complaints were made and instructions were issued by the BJP leaders who publicly claimed that such action was being taken by the ECI at the behest of their party."

"In our country, powers have been conferred upon various authorities under the Constitution, statues, rules and regulations to exercise those powers for common good and in public interest only. Hence, no authority has left with any power to misuse it for any person or body of persons, political party or parties and to act it any manner whatsoever without strict adherence to the provision of law, extant procedures and principles of natural justice," stated TMC in the letter.

The opposition parties have alleged that the Centre was "misusing" various agencies like the (ED), (CBI), (I-T) to target their leaders ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

On April 7, the EC had "strongly advised" Union that any action by its enforcement agencies during election time should be "neutral" and "non-discriminatory." It also told the that officials of the poll panel should be kept in the loop about such actions.

In the backdrop of recent Income-Tax Department searches in and some other states, the ECI on Tuesday had held a meeting with Pandey and the of (CBDT) PC Mody.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)