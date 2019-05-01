EC bans Pragya Singh Thakur for campaigning in LS Polls for 3 days

The of India (ECI) on Wednesday debarred BJP candidate from campaigning for three days in the Lok Sabha polls.

The ban which will be effective from 6 am tomorrow (Thursday) comes in the wake of Thakur's remark that she is proud of Babri Masjid's demolition. The remark was found violative of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by the poll body.

Talking to ANI on this decision of the ECI, Thakur, who is contesting against candidate from Bhopal, said, "I respect the decision of the "

Malegaon blast accused Thakur on April 21 had said that she is "proud" to accept that she was involved in the demolition of the in Ayodhya.

The Babri Masjid, built by Mughal in 1578 in Ayodhya, was on December 6, 1992, pulled down allegedly by a group of Hindu activists, claiming that the mosque was constructed after demolishing a Ram temple that stood there.

