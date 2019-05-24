Day after BJP's victory, Farooq Abdullah bats for better ties with Pakistan

A day after BJP registered landslide victory in the elections, Conference on Friday stressed on the need for bettering relations with

"We have to live peacefully with our neighbouring country. We cannot live with them in enmity. After 70 years, our people do not have clean water to drink. They don't have and good hospitals," the former chief minister told reporters.

"If we live peacefully, we don't need weapons to fight against them. We should think about making our nation prosperous. For this, we have to come to a solution with It is in their interest as well if they want their nation to come out of poverty," Abdullah said.

He further urged to put an end to terrorism and said, "Today, they (Pakistan) have to take a loan from IMF. Where have they reached now? You will never become developed while you keep fighting. They should stop spreading terrorism."

In Jammu and Kashmir, Abdullah's Conference and BJP won three seats each.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)