INS VELA submarine to be launched for trials on Monday

(Defence Production) will launch the submarine for further trials on May 6 at the (MDL), officials said.

The INS Vela is the fourth of the six submarines of Scorpene class that has completed its out fittings at (MDL)

Vagir and Vagsheer are the remaining two submarines in the country's Scorpene Submarine programme are in the advanced stages of manufacturing at at .

A contract was signed in 2005, between French DCNS, and under Indian Navy's Project-75 for the supply of six submarines.

The first submarine INS Kalvari was commissioned in December last year while two other submarines--INS Khanderi and INS Karanj--are in the advanced stages to join the fleet.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)