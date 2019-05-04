INS VELA submarine to be launched for trials on Monday

-
Secretary (Defence Production) will launch the submarine for further trials on May 6 at the Mazagon Dockyards Limited (MDL), Navy officials said.
The INS Vela is the fourth of the six submarines of Scorpene class that has completed its out fittings at Mazagon Dock Limited (MDL) Mumbai.
Vagir and Vagsheer are the remaining two submarines in the country's Scorpene Submarine programme are in the advanced stages of manufacturing at at MDL .
A contract was signed in 2005, between French DCNS, and Mazgaon Dock Limited under Indian Navy's Project-75 for the supply of six submarines.
The first submarine INS Kalvari was commissioned in December last year while two other submarines--INS Khanderi and INS Karanj--are in the advanced stages to join the Navy fleet.
