JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Delhi Police arrest man who killed elder brother
Business Standard

INS VELA submarine to be launched for trials on Monday

ANI  |  General News 

Secretary (Defence Production) will launch the submarine for further trials on May 6 at the Mazagon Dockyards Limited (MDL), Navy officials said.

The INS Vela is the fourth of the six submarines of Scorpene class that has completed its out fittings at Mazagon Dock Limited (MDL) Mumbai.

Vagir and Vagsheer are the remaining two submarines in the country's Scorpene Submarine programme are in the advanced stages of manufacturing at at MDL .

A contract was signed in 2005, between French DCNS, and Mazgaon Dock Limited under Indian Navy's Project-75 for the supply of six submarines.

The first submarine INS Kalvari was commissioned in December last year while two other submarines--INS Khanderi and INS Karanj--are in the advanced stages to join the Navy fleet.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, May 04 2019. 18:03 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU