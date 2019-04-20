BJP started betraying people soon after coming to power: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

and the party's star on Saturday said the BJP started betraying the people soon after coming to power at the Centre.

"Five years ago, a government came into power that was voted in with a big majority. In all their wisdom, the people of placed their faith and hopes in the BJP government. It, however, started betraying the people soon after coming to power. They began to believe that power belonged to them and not to the people," said Priyanka, while addressing an election rally here.

She also said that the first indication of a gross misunderstanding came quite early when declared shortly after the elections that the promise of Rs 15 lakh to be deposited in every was just for the sake of elections, what he called a 'jumla," she said here.

was speaking at an election rally in support of her brother Rahul Gandhi, who is contesting from Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, apart from Amethi in She praised her brother Rahul Gandhi, stating that she had seen him from close quarters and accused the BJP of maligning his image.

"I stand here on behalf of a man whom I've known from the day I was born. He will be your candidate in this election. Over the last 10 years, he has faced massive personal attack from his opponents. They have sought to portray a character of his, which is very far from the truth," she said.

Kerala, where 20 Lok Sabha seats are at stake, will go to polls on April 23, the third phase of seven-phased elections. The counting of votes will begin on May 23.

