A special Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Tuesday convicted two out of the five accused in the 2007 twin blasts case and acquitted two others.

The court, which has been set up inside Cherlapally Central Jail, will pronounce judgement on one more accused on Monday. All five accused are lodged in The quantum of the sentence will be discussed on Monday.

Those convicted are Aneeq and while those acquitted in the case are and Furthermore, two more accused in the case, and Iqbal Bhatkal, are absconding.

Speaking to ANI, for Counter Intelligence Seshu Reddy said, "2007 twin blasts case: Aneeq and convicted. 2 people acquitted. Court to pronounce judgement on 1 more accused on September 10. Two more accused are absconding."

After the verdict was delivered, a blast victim requested authorities to ensure strict action in the case. "Two of the accused have been acquitted. If they were not terrorists, why were they kept on public money for so long? I request the authorities to ensure swift action and those guilty should not be allowed to appeal to High courts, the and the "

The simultaneous blasts occurred in in Gokul Chat and Lumbini Park which killed nearly 42 people and injured over 60.

