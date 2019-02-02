BJP's win in Lok Sabha polls must to hoist party flag from Kashmir to Kanyakumari: Amit Shah

Shah on Saturday said that the upcoming is very important for the party because if it fails to win elections it would not be able to hoist its flag from to

"2019 elections are important for because we have to win Bengal, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana and Till the time we form our government in 2019, will not be able to hoist its flag from to Kashmir," said Shah while addressing a rally of BJP workers ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections here.

"In West Bengal, BJP workers are being murdered. But BJP karyakartas have hoisted the party's saffron flag in the state also. These elections are important not only for the BJP but for the country also," Shah added.

He said that after the BJP government came to power in Uttar Pradesh, migration has stopped in western including Kairana. "Those who were living here since centuries were forced to migrate. Some of them migrated to Delhi, others moved towards while some moved to Prayagraj and other places," Shah pointed out.

"Those who made others migrate, were made to migrate by the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government," said the BJP

He asserted that BJP's strength in contesting elections lies in its booth level workers. Eulogising the workers, he said that the footfall of BJP booth level workers in the meetings is almost equivalent to big rallies organised by other parties.

"The strength in the rallies organised by other parties is similar to that of BJP's karyakarta sammelans," said Shah.

