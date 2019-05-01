BJP tried to buy atleast 7 AAP MLAs by offering Rs 10 crore to each: Arvind Kejriwal

on Wednesday said that BJP has approached as many as seven and offered Rs 10 crore each to its lawmakers allegedly in its bid to buy them.

"In the past three days, seven of our MLAs have told us that BJP has approached them and has offered Rs 10 crore each to buy them. They want to break our MLAs, this doesn't suit A day before yesterday, had said that he will buy of and make her government fall," said

While addressing an election rally at Serampore in West Bengal said on Monday that 40 MLAs are in touch with him and there is nothing that can save

"Didi, on May 23, when the results will come, the lotus will bloom everywhere and your MLAs will leave you. Didi, your are in contact with me even now," had said.

Kejriwal said that voters will vote for the good work done by AAP in the state.

"We have worked for providing electricity, water, roads, we have constructed schools, hospitals, sewer lines and much more. People will vote for the work AAP has done while Modi asks for vote only in his name," said Kejriwal while interacting with during his road show on Wednesday.

He said that people must vote for AAP in the Lok Sabha elections for the development of

"If all the 7 MPs from will be from AAP we will get strengthen at the centre. We will get all the developmental work done for Delhi. The BJP government at the centre has always created hurdle s in our way," said Kejriwal.

Meanwhile, AAP leader also accused the BJP of luring the party's MLAs. "BJP contacted seven of our MLAs and offered Rs 10 crore. I want to tell Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, don't try to buy and fight elections on issues concerning the nation. They have been trying to do this since last four years," he added.

The seven Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi will go to poll on May 12 during the sixth phase of the election.

