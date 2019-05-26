BJP will definitely make inroads into Telangana by 2024: Muralidhar Rao

General Secretary on Sunday asserted that the BJP will definitely make inroads into Telangana by 2024.

Speaking to ANI, Rao said: "If there is one single party which is capable of performing well in the state, it is BJP. If we work hard towards exterminating unfavourable policies of over the period of next 2-3 years, our party will definitely make inroads into the state in the next Lok Sabha elections in 2024. Telangana is ready for BJP."

Out of 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state, TRS won nine parliamentary seats, wherein the BJP won four parliamentary seats, the won three and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen won one seat.

In 2014, however, TRS had won 11 seats, while BJP had won only 1 seat.

Buoyed by his party's win in the four constituencies in the state, he said: "If there is one state which is naturally inclined towards the party, it is Telangana. It has a history of fighting against Nizam's feudalism. After Assembly elections, people realised BJP will provide more stable government at the center and voted accordingly."

Rao also mounted an attack on the and said that it has become weak and incoherent at the level. " and TRS are alike in terms of policies and ideologies," he added.

