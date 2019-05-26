After election drubbing, JD(S) asks members to not engage with media

Following the massive defeat faced by (Secular) and alliance in the 2019 election, JD(S) working issued a circular to party leaders, spokespersons and MLAs asking them to not participate in TV debates or give any statements to the media.

The has won 25 out of 28 parliamentary seats in - a state government by the Congress, JD(S) alliance - while one seat each was bagged the coalition partners and an

heavyweights including Rizwan Arshad, Krishna Byregowda, BK Hariprasad, and HD Deve Gowda lost from their respective constituencies against the candidates.

Earlier, taking the moral responsibility for the party's humiliating defeat in the polls, the party's campaign committee H K had resigned from his post.

In the 2014 elections, had won 17 seats in the state while the Congress and the JD(S) were restricted to nine and two seats, respectively.

The assembly elections in in 2018 had let to a hung assembly with BJP as the single largest party with 105 members in the 225 member assembly while the ruling coalition had 117 members with 79 legislators from Congress, 37 from JD(S) and 1 from BSP.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)